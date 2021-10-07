The world has welcomed the June-born daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet Diana, and since then, the royal Prince already has a sweet and special way of bonding with her.

Meghan Markle gave birth to their baby girl on June 4 and announced her arrival on the Archwell website. It read, "We were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

A source exclusively revealed that the Duke of Sussex "adores" his four-month-old daughter, and he spends time reading her bedtime stories up to rocking her to sleep, per Us Weekly. "He has a real magic touch," they even added.

Sussex' One Happy Family

The outlet's insider also claimed that "every day just gets happier" for the Sussexes, especially their 2-year-old son Archie and Baby Lili. They also added, "There's just so much love and gratitude and they couldn't ask for more."

Another source from the same outlet revealed that Lili's 2-year-old sibling, Archie, "absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses." The insider added in June that there aren't any "jealousy issues at play" and the toddler is "a kind, loving" child, concluding, "He's held her with the help of his parents."

The following month after the couple revealed the name of their newborn, Lilibet was first mentioned by the Prince as he went on an interview with singer Ed Sheeran, stating that having "two [kids] is definitely a juggle."

During the said interview, the Duke described Lilibet as someone "very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy." "[We've] been very lucky so far," he also stated.

On the other hand, the "Suits" alum gushed that Lili is "beautiful" when asked about her baby during her recent New York City trip.

And as Cosmopolitan reported, so far, the Sussexes have kept their royal tradition going for being on the low with details regarding Lilibet, just like not releasing updated images following her birth.

The said trip marked their first outing since Markle gave birth to Baby no.2, and they have since returned to their home in California.



Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Markle moved to the United States in March 2020, which followed their exit from royal duties by 2021 while they are still "much-loved members of the family."

