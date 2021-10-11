Social media users are furious that Jelani Day, the Black graduate student reported missing on Aug. 25, is not getting the same attention as the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case.

This prompted them to argue that missing people of color are given less time and resources by the authorities and the media than missing White people.

The coverage for the Petito case has automatic nationwide coverage, but the debate has been pushed into the spotlight again with many people started comparing Petito's case with Day's, whose dead body was found floating in the Illinois River on Sept. 4 with his organs missing.

People also compared how Petito's identification was completed two days after her body was found in a national park in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Meanwhile, it took about 19 days to identify the Illinois State University graduate student.

Jelani Day Autopsy

  Jelani Day's autopsy was done by a private forensic pathologist who stated that the body didn't have any eyeballs, just eye sockets. Day also reportedly didn't have a brain, a liver, and a spleen inside the body.

Why Jelani Day's Identification Took Almost Three Weeks

Initially, it was speculated that DNA backlogs delayed the ID process, but the Illinois State Police later said that it wasn't the case.

Public Information Officer Beth Hundsdorfer said that the body's confirmation didn't relate to any backlog, but she and the department didn't provide the real reason.

Police Sergeant Joey Watson explained that mechanisms ensured the agency's requests were considered and met through practices like outsourcing analysis to an external lab, transferring the case to other labs, etc.

What is Jelani Day's Cause of Death?

Jelani Day's cause of death is still unknown, but the police called his case unusual.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, "Just right off the bat was unusual. Do I want to say that it was foul play suspected, we don't know. It was just so unusual and somewhat suspicious that it just kind of peaked our interest of 'Hey, this is not normally how a missing persons case goes.'"

#JusticeForJelaniDay

Twitter users are outraged with the authorities slowing down everything because they claim Jelani Day was not White and compared it to Gabby Petito's case.

