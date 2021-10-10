"Captain America" star Mollie Fitzgerald will reportedly not stand on trial.

According to her attorney Jason Billam who spoke to TMZ, she would be returned to a state mental hospital for treatment instead.

For now, things are put on hold as the actress's mental state will be reviewed every 90 days to see if she can regain her competency to stand on trial.

The attorney explained that three mental health doctors stated their case, and the court understood and approved their findings.

Two out of the three doctors have concluded that Fitzgerald will not be able to assist her lawyer in coming up with a defense in her trial, which was supposed to happen in late September.

The doctors also said that she didn't understand what was happening to her.

But one thing is for sure - Billam said that Fitzgerald does understand that she is being charged with the murder of her mother and knows and understands the role of her attorney, the prosecutors, and the judge.

However, she still gets confused about the entire judicial process.

Mollie Fitzgerald Kills Mother In 'Self Defense'

Mollie Fitzgerald, who starred in the movie "Captain America: The First Avenger," has been arrested in Jan. 2020 by Missouri police for allegedly stabbing her mother.

The 39-year-old actress and director assistant was reportedly arrested on New Year's Eve by the Olathe Police Department after officers responded to an armed disturbance at Patricia E. Fitzgerald's, 68, home.

Police discovered the star's mother with stab wounds, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the police's initial report, the suspect was a "38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries."

Fitzgerald didn't flee the scene and claims it was self-defense despite autopsy results saying they "did not find any injuries consistent with Patricia having delivered any strikes or having been in control of the involved knife"

But after the investigation, Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

At the time, she was held on a $500,000 bond.

Meanwhile, Gary Hunziker, Fitzgerald's uncle and the slain mom's brother told The Kansas City Star that he knew little else about his sister's death.

"We were shocked. It doesn't matter the circumstances -- the loss of a sister is what it's all about."

The police haven't released the motives as to why Fitzgerald killed her mother.

Who Is Mollie Fitzgerald?

Mollie Fitzgerald isn't only an actress but has worked on several film projects in production as a behind-the-camera crew as a producer.

At the time of her arrest, she was filming "Fireball" and two short films, "King of Wishful Thinking" and "Phantasma."

She's also a writer and director on the three projects.

