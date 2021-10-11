Chris Pearson, the star from "Ex on the Beach" show, tragically died at the age of 25.

Pearson's friends and members of the law enforcement team confirmed his death on Monday. According to reports, Pearson was involved in an altercation in Los Angeles over the weekend, and the other person ended up stabbing him.

The first responders were still able to rush him to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, Pearson died around 3:30 AM due to the injuries he sustained.

Police already began their investigation. They reportedly have multiple leads and sent teams to follow them. As of the writing, they consider the case a solvable one.

His friends launched a GoFundMe page in order to assist his bereaved family in Colorado. For the star's loved ones, Chris Pearson's cause of death is a tragic encounter.

"Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn't leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy," the statement reads.

His friends also described him as the most determined person who had a big dream. Although he sometimes lost his way, he reportedly made sure not to lose sight of his goal.

The same GoFundMe page expressed the heartbreak of everyone close to Pearson's life, saying nobody was ready for his passing.

As of the writing, the page already got $3,500 donation out of the $30,000 goal.

Chris Pearson Will Be Remembered

Before his death, Pearson notably joined the MTV hit series, "Ex on the Beach."

The show's main goal was to reunite castoffs from other reality shows together. However, Pearson was among the few who did not have any TV experience before the show's launch.

In one of the episodes of the show, Pearson saw two of his exes who confronted him. The party boy eventually showed his soft side and cried over one of his former girlfriends.

He appeared in all 11 episodes of the show's first season, which were aired from April to June 2018 on MTV. Following his TV stint, he went on to be a successful DJ under the moniker "Creatures Ferris."

Details about his funeral are yet to be publicized. Pearson's family has not released an official statement yet, as well.

