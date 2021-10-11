Can Tiger Woods go back to the course again?

Months after Woods got himself involved in a single-car crash, many golfing fans questioned whether the World's Number 1 could get back up again.

In the past few months, people saw the golfer's progress as he worked on his injuries and recovered from the surgeries he went through. This month, exclusive footage surfaced showing Woods' current health status.

Can Tiger Woods Walk Again?

In a new video by a news outlet, it can be seen that Woods no longer uses crutches as he begins to walk again without a limp.

The video was reportedly taken in Port St. Lucie, where the golfer went on Sunday to see his son, Charlie, participate in a junior tournament. It proved that the athlete no longer deals with severe issues, unlike the first few months since the crash.

🚨BACK ON THE COURSE — Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time. 🙌 (Post credit: Mack Williams / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/U7Ie42ZxOE — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 9, 2021

One source revealed that Woods was still wearing a sleeve on his right leg. Still, he looked like he was in great spirits as he walked around and rode in a golf cart. He reportedly exchanged words with his fans throughout the tournament and thanked them for wishing him well.

The same update has been shared by a dedicated Twitter page for Woods, TWLEGION. It shared an image of the golfer from Facebook user Mack Williams, confirming that he was back on the course.

"Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time," the caption said.

It added a close-up photo of the picture and focused on Woods' right leg.

Although he did not play golf yet, Woods showed a positive sign he might be back sooner than expected.

Tiger Woods' Rehabilitation Continues

Experts previously revealed that Woods particularly sustained injuries on his right leg. FOX Sports' injury and performance analyst, Dr. Matt Provencher, disclosed that the athlete suffered a type of injury people commonly sustain from in high-speed motor vehicles accidents.

Woods had open tibia and fibula fractures following the crash. A Lisfranc injury could also affect his ankle's mobility and function. Fortunately, the worst did not happen at all.

Most recently, U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Steve Stricker told Dennis and Carl Paulson that the golfer would be back on the game soon.

