Kim Kardashian appeared strong on "Saturday Night Live" as she began her stint by mentioning Kanye West's name.

On Saturday, Kim marked her debut on the "SNL" stage while wearing a light pink turtleneck that surely made people turn their heads. But aside from her appearance, she also caught people's attention by bringing Kanye to the spotlight.

Per the 44-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, she got everything when she married the "best rapper of all time." Still, she clarified she is not a gold digger at all.

"I married the best rapper of all time. He's also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing....personality," she said, seemingly hinting that it was Kanye's fault why she filed for divorce.

Kim confidently said those words while the "Jesus is King" sat with the audience and watched her.

The two, again, stirred rumors as Kim and Kanye reportedly kept on waving and making eyes at each other during the KKW Beauty mogul's opening monologue.

Page Six's sources disclosed that the interaction happened as the media personality opened up about her divorce. Although they ended up like that, the former couple is reportedly helping each other's works. In fact, Kanye reportedly helped her with her hosting duties.

Kim Kardashian Roasted More People

Aside from Kanye, Kim Kardashian also put her family and O.J. Simpson in the "People's Kourt" sketch.

At that time, she impersonated her older sister, Kourtney, as she made a parody courtroom reality series on the show. Kim - as Kourtney - presided over the legal battle with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's impersonators joining her on stage.

She began the squabbles by saying how Khloe sued Kim. Khloe was mad at her sister for allegedly taking away her makeup artist. Meanwhile, Kris sued Kendall and Kylie Jenner for not having a baby and being drama-free, respectively.

Kim retook the spotlight and criticized Kourtney over her PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker (played by Mikey Day). The two began making out while the announcer slammed the drummer.

Keenan Thompson, who played O.J. Simpson's role, asked Kim why they do not keep in touch. The Kardashians and Simpsons are infamously connected as Kim's father, Robert, helped Simpson in defending himself over the murder case of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

