Nicki Minaj continues to drag Leigh-Ann Pinnock over alleged screenshots circulated online about Jesy Nelson's blackfishing drama.

According to a celebrity gossip Twitter page called Pop Faction, Minaj isn't done shading the "Little Mix" member after her explosive live with Nelson.

She took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with the caption, "AYO JESY WE GOT ALL LEIGH JELLY BTCHS AKKIN ALL MESSY, y'all know it's all love chile." (check out the post below)

However, at the time of this writing, the caption was already edited. On her Twitter account, Minaj quote-retweeted a side-by-side comparison of Pinnock's best friend, which fans allege that she's also blackfishing. The rapper captioned it with, "Oop chiiiii."

Aside from the posts, the "Masquerade" hitmaker appears to like fan tweets about the whole drama continuously. (check out the photo below)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has not publicly responded to the recent drama.

Nicki Minaj, Jesy Nelson's Explosive Instagram Live

To celebrate the release of their long-awaited collaboration titled "Boyz," Minaj and Nelson took to Instagram Live to discuss the drama surrounding the latter. The controversy started when Pinnock's alleged leaked DMs circulated online, which shows that she messaged a TikTok user to create a video about Nelson's blackfishing. The singer was accused of drastically tanning herself to appear darker and wearing wigs to look like a mixed-raced person. According to Mirror UK, the queen of rap called out Pinnock in the live stream, saying she's "jealous" and a "clown."

Nicki Minaj addresses Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne after leaked screenshots allegedly show her criticizing Jesy Nelson for “Blackfishing”:



"Immediately that person has to wear a big red clown nose and big clown boots because you're a big f******* clown." Minaj said.

Nelson also defended herself regarding the situation, saying she never intended to offend anyone, and it hurts her.

Minaj offered a piece of advice for her collaborator, saying it's her body and she could do whatever she wants with it, "As long as you're not hurting anybody or speaking negative about anybody's race or culture, you should be able to enjoy your makeup, your body however you want to."

