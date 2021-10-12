As fans rejoice for Kim Kardashian's hosting skills during her debut in "Saturday Night Live," the late Nicole Brown Simpson's family isn't happy with the jokes she cracked about O.J. Simpson.

According to TMZ, the "SKIMS" CEO is currently facing drama because of the way she delivered her humor over the weekend.

Tanya Brown, Nicole's sister, spoke to the outlet, saying Kim's lines were in "poor taste" and O.J.'s late ex-wife's death shouldn't be portrayed for comedy.

During the beauty mogul's opening monologue, she cracked a few jokes about the convicted athlete, saying he was the first Black person she met after being introduced by her father, Robert Kardashian. The latter was one of O.J.'s defense attorneys.

In addition, Kim also invited the audience to take a "stab in the dark," referencing how Nicole and Ron Goldman were slain.

Tanya told the outlet that Kim's lines were offensive, "beyond inappropriate," and "insensitive." She also questioned the Kardashian family whether they actually cared for Nicole or not.

Kris Jenner was Nicole's close friend, but Tanya is now looking at her as a different person. She said Kim had the choice to refuse to tell the jokes as it was reportedly composed by "SNL" writers.

Furthermore, Tanya was also upset with the audience as they laughed throughout Kim's opening, including her jokes about O.J. Simpson.

O.J. Simpson Jokes Were Not The Only Issue During 'Saturday Night Live'

Aside from the jokes about O.J. Simpson, "SNL" writers reportedly wanted Kim to bring up Kanye West's previous tweet where he called Kris Jenner a "white supremacist," during the "People's Kourt" skit.

At the time when the tweet was posted, the rapper reportedly had a Bipolar episode.

Kanye didn't like the concept of the joke and was unhappy with the idea, so he demanded to "shut it down."

Kim and Kris also agreed that the jokes shouldn't make it to the final cut.

However, according to insiders familiar with the situation, the narrative circulating online is false, and "there was never a discussion around the tweet being included."

