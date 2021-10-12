Ricardo Flanagan, a famous stand-up comedian, actor, and rapper passed away at the age of 40.

His agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, confirmed his death to Deadline, saying he was one of the nicest people he had ever met in his life.

The comic's cause of death was not revealed, but he recently took to Twitter and posted a COVID-19-related tweet saying, "This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody."

This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody. — Ricarlo Flanagan (@FatherFlanagn) October 1, 2021

However, his representative did not confirm whether his death was related to the virus or not.

Flanagan's career skyrocketed in 2013 when he released his debut comedy album titled "Man Law." He later appeared on NBC's stand-up comedy show "Last Comic Standing," where he became a semi-finalist on the ninth season.

The comic later took over the world of television by appearing in several shows like Showtime's "Shameless," and Disney+'s "Walk the Prank."

Aside from the series mentioned above, his other acting credits include "The Mick," "Insecure," "Mad About You," "The Carmichael Show," "Room 404," and many more.

Before his untimely passing, the outlet said Flanagan had booked a one-episode part on the show "Bust Down," produced by Peacock. The actor also appeared in the movie "Emily the Criminal," with Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, and more.

Music was also one of Flanagan's passions because he's also a rapper who uses the pseudonym Father Flanagan. His records include "Death of Davinchi," "An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin," and "Hope Your Proud."

His final album, titled "Both Sides Of The Brain," was scheduled for release today.

Ricardo Flanagan's Friends, Family Asking For Help

Following his death, Flanagan's friends and family have set up a GoFundMe campaign for his remains to get home to Cleveland.

"We would like to get him home to his family in Cleveland, Ohio, so his family can put him to rest. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Please help us with any contribution you are able to give. This will be greatly appreciated, not only by us but most importantly by his family." the description reads.

In recent updates, the campaign's goal was already achieved after getting over $17,000, but they continue to ask fans to help as extra donations will go directly to his family members.

