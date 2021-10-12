Gabby Petito's death was ruled a homicide by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue on Tuesday. The cause of death was strangulation.



According to the coroner's verdict, which Blue submitted with the Teton County Clerk of District Court on October 5, the cause of death was "manual strangulation/throttling." Blue said the cause of death was strangling during a press conference, but he didn't elaborate.

The report also stated that the late vlogger's death was estimated to be about three to four weeks before authorities found her body in Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19.

Her autopsy results came about a month after the 22-year-old was reported missing in the wake of a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The two spent the whole summer traveling around the Western US while using a white van, as their social media accounts documented.

On September 1, Laundrie came home to Florida without Petito, and even her family failed to get in touch with her. A few weeks later, Petito's parents reported her missing. After extensive research by authorities, her remains were found near their white van on September 19.

Dr. Blue also added that her autopsy included a whole-body CT scan examined by a forensic pathologist, forensic anthropologist, and toxicology analysis, per source.

It was also unclear whether Petito's boyfriend and partner, Brian Laundrie, may get additional charges due to the situation, as he is still considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

Blue also debunked the rumors regarding Gabby Petito's pregnancy from his press conference, which is not true, according to The Sun.

The coroner declined to speak more regarding Petito's autopsy or her case, as the Wyoming law prevented him.

On another note, Laundrie has a warrant out for his arrest on bank fraud allegations after allegedly racking up $1,000 in charges on a reported to be Petito's debit card, as said by the source.

As Petito's case further continues, the search for Laundrie, which "generated a frenzy," resulted in people also reporting missing Indigenous women and other people of color. Commentators even described the intense coverage of the young vlogger's disappearance as "missing white woman syndrome."

The said source also mentioned the presence of TV personalities joining the search, including Dog the Bounty Hunter and "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh working to track the fiancé.

