Norwegian hard rockers Conception just released brand new single 'Roll The Fire 2.0' on October 8th. It is a newly recorded version of the classic from their 1993 album Parallel Minds, and marks the first time that the band have revisited their classic back catalogue. It is the latest release in a series of new recordings, live performances and previously unreleased material.

Guitarist Tore Østby comments: "- Roll The Fire gave us an immense kick when we wrote it back in 1993, and it's one of our most popular songs to this day. It was so exciting to develop, reshape and adapt it to Conception of 2021, and we are really thrilled about how this brand new version turned out - not just with the new elements, but also generally a much heavier and rawer approach. We are super proud of how it turned out!"

Video: https://youtu.be/vBsw_0152Zk

READ ALSO: Solemn Brigham Drops New Single 'Keep the Hope' Ahead of New Album

Conception will also finally be undertaking their COVID19 delayed headline tour with one more date announced as the band will be headlining Antwerp's Thunder Metal Fest on March 27th.

Conception 2022 live dates:

MARCH 19 - GJØVIK, NORWAY ; FRISCENA

MARCH 27 - ANTWERP, BELGIUM ; THUNDER MUSIC FESTIVAL

APRIL 7 - BARCELONA, SPAIN ; SALAMANDRA

APRIL 8 - MADRID, SPAIN ; SHOKO

APRIL 9 - LISBON, PORTUGAL ; LISBOA AO VIVO

APRIL 14 - AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND ; MELKWEG OZ

APRIL 15 - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LUXEMBOURG ; ROCKHAL

APRIL 16 - PARIS, FRANCE ; LA MAROQUINERIE

APRIL 17 - ZURICH, SWITZERLAND ; PLAZA

APRIL 23 - STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN ; FRYSHUSET

APRIL 29 - OSLO, NORWAY ; ROCKEFELLER

JUNE 3/4 - US, ATLANTA ; PROGPOWER XXI FESTIVAL

Single is available in our iPool now.

You can find all information and the tracks here.

RELATED ARTICLE: Lance Bass New Single: N Sync Star Releases 'Walking On Air' Featuring Snoop Dogg; First Song In 12 Years [WATCH]