Howie Mandel went to his favorite Starbucks to get a coffee, but passed out in front of the store and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

People who were in the premises told TMZ that on Wednesday nigh, he was in Woodland Hills supposedly to have coffee with his wife and friends when he passed out, fell down, and was later found unconscious on a cement bench.

The "America's Got Talent" judge had to be taken to Tarzana hospital after paramedics called to scene. When the Los Angeles Fire Department came, it appears like Howie was able to sit up, although it was a terrifying scenario.

Customers who were present claim to have known him and were startled by what transpired. According to those close to Howie, he's a regular at this Starbucks. They believe he collapsed due to low blood sugar, and doctors are currently checking him out at the hospital.

it was only this year that he also opened about his mental health battles. In a recent People interview, Howie Mandel discussed his battles with OCD and anxiety.

"I'm living in a nightmare," he said, "I try to anchor myself. I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can't get out of." For Mandel, who has struggled with mental illness since childhood, the pandemic has been particularly trying.

"There isn't a waking moment of my life when 'we could die' doesn't come into my psyche," he said. Mandel said that before the pandemic, he was anxious, he would think on the fact that everybody around him was doing okay, just so he could cope. The pandemic, on the other hand, altered that and made it harder to cope.

"The whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell," Mandel explained.

According to the 'St. Elsewhere' actor, he was concerned about his choice to go public with his mental health issues for the first time in 2006, and he still is.

"People see inconsistencies, especially in the media. 'Oh he hugged someone' or 'he shook someone's hand. ' I can shake your hand. But then I'd think I didn't wash it well enough," Mandel said. "And I'd go back and forth in a loop washing my hands for hours. I understand the funny in that. But it doesn't mean it isn't incredibly painful."

