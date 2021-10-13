Welcome back to The Enstarz 8: your pop culture conversational cheat sheet. Happy Wednesday! On Wednesdays we wear pink, but, more importnatly, on wednesdays we read The Enstarz 8! (We also do that on every other day...) Here are eight things that have happened in pop culture news today that you should know about!

1. Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba, the actress that played Crazy Eyes on Orange is the New Black, is set to host a new Netflix show called But Have You Read the Book?. The show goes in depth and behind the scenes of shows and movies that are adapted from books through Aduba interviewing cast and crew members. We can't wait to see it!

2. Shrinking

Jason Segel is set to star in a new Apple TV+ series titled Shrinking. The show is written by Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein. Both Lawrence and Goldstein work on the hit TV show Ted Lasso. In the show, Segel plays a therapist that tells his clients exactly what he thinks. It is sure to be an adventure.

3. Jennifer Lawrence

An exclusive with Deadline revealed that Sony Pictures has just acquired a new picture titled No Hard Feelings. This edgy comedy will star Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence. While the release date is not yet set, there are plans that No Hard Feelings will have a theatrical release.

4. You

Season 3 of You, starring Penn Badgely, is going to be released this Friday. However, as of today, the addicting stalker-murderer show has already been renewed for a fourth season. We are all excited (is excited the right word? Maybe not excited...maybe...terrifiedly intrigued?) to see what twists and turns this show has in store for us this time around.

5. Bowen Yang

W Magazine posted an exclusive interview with Saturday Night Live cast member, Bowen Yang. Yang remarked that interviewers often ask him if he feels " pressure for whatever representation framing they want to throw on me," and he is tired of it. When asked how he tends to answer, Yang replied, "I can't speak for everyone. And lately I'll just be like, It's not fully honest of me to say that I do, and it's not fully honest of me to say that I don't. So I'm somewhere in the middle, and it changes day to day." A LITERAL comedy rockstar.

6. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

In an interview with Vanity Fair yesterday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson answered questions as the camera moved closer and closer towards him. As the camera moved closer, the questions got increasingly more personal. It is as fun to watch as it sounds!

7. Aristotle Athari

New Saturday Night Live featured player, Aristotle Athari, has just signed with Hyperion. This was revealed through an exclusive on Deadline. Aside from SNL, Athari has been seen on Comedy Central's Goatface and in the Just for Laughs festival. We are sure to see many more great things from him. Congrats Aristotle!

8. Time Warp





Hey! This isn't something that happened today! Oh hush! It's Halloween season, and this is an excellent song. If you haven't heard it before, listen now. If you have heard it, listen again. Then go watch Rocky Horror Picture Show. 'Tis the season after all!

That's it for The Enstarz 8 today! See you back here again tomorrow!