After they stepped down from their senior royal positions, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie moved to California. A daughter named Lilibet Diana has now been brought into the world by the happy couple since then. But since leaving the firm, the pair has been in the news all over the world for making a number of bombshell claims.

This year, they dropped a surprise on Oprah Winfrey when they said they had discussed Archie's skin tone with the palace even before he was born. Moreover, Meghan said she was suicidal and did not get any support from the Royal Family.

The Queen's and Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, has unleashed a blistering assault against the couple. "They're attempting to blur the borders between being royal and being celebrities," Mr. Burrell alleged of the pair.

He also claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had strained their relations with the palace because they have not done anything but said bad things about the royal family.

He told the magazine Closer (via Express UK), "Part of the royal fascination and popularity is that no one knows what really goes on behind closed doors." He added, "there is a lot of interest when Harry and Meghan give an insider's look at their private lives."

He hinted that the couple is at present a massive resource of juicy rumors, so that is why they are still popular.

"They have escaped the royals and found their freedom, but in reality, they'll always be chained down by the fact that being royal is the only thing that ,akes them interesting," he bashed Harry and Meghan.

"And in playing on these connections, they are stabbing Harry's family in the back and deepening the rift," he claimed.

He also said he expects Harry's book to be much more startling than what he's revealed thus far, since the publishers will demand it and the Prince would not be able to resist.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a daughter into the world, curiosity is rampant about how and where the infant will be baptized. Because of the said rift, many are questioning why having the baby baptized in the UK is even an option.

The couple's representative denied rumors that Lilibet will be baptized in a Church of England service.

"Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized," the spokesperson told E! News, "and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation."

