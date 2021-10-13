After being mentioned multiple times as one of the top celebrities attending Princess Diana's memorial party, singer Elton John had to turn down the royal's invite because of his health condition.

According to Republic World, the "I'm Still Standing" singer will no longer attend the party as he is in the middle of recovering from hip replacement surgery.

The outlet also mentioned that John became one of Diana's close friends from the entertainment industry, resulting in becoming one of the 100 visitors who got invited to the special event.

Prince William and royal aides invited the 74-year-old to come to the exclusive event, celebrating the statue unveiling and marking the late Princess' 60th birthday. The said bash was supposed to happen early in July, the same time the Princes William and Harry unveiled the statue. However, because of the pandemic restrictions, they postponed the event.

Elton John Out Of 100

Despite multiple reports from the media that he will attend, The Sun confirmed that Elton sent his apologies, citing his reason for skipping the event due to his recent hip operation.

A source told the outlet, "Elton underwent hip replacement surgery at the start of the month. It went well, and he is on the mend but is taking things slow.

The publisher also said that the TV show host will return to his regular schedule with an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." His show visit is to promote his new album "The Lockdown Sessions," however it was pre-recorded.

His cancellation came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they would not be attending the event, despite brother Harry traveling to the capital for the statue unveiling earlier this summer.

The now California-based couple was also said to have a close relationship with the "Blessed" singer, as he performed at a private reception following their 2018 royal wedding.

In September, The Guardian reported how the singer suffered from pain after he fell "awkwardly on a hard surface" during the summer. The British music legend, who recently collaborated with Dua Lipa, decided to reschedule his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications," the singer responded.



The said tour will proceed on the first month of 2022 in North America before returning to the UK in the summer, as Elton will headline "British Summer Time" in Hyde Park by June.

