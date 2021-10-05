Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, has reportedly begun giving Cambridge's eldest son, Prince George, his royal training as he becomes King George VII in the future.

Exclusively reported by Woman's Day, a source from Buckingham Palace revealed that the 8-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been aware that he grows up not like other boys his age.

This followed the reports where the Cambridges have already informed their youngster "that he will one day be sovereign," since he turned seven.

Queen Can No Longer Wait For 'Senior' George?

The insider leaked, "He's surrounded with so much love and support from his parents, grandparents and especially his 'Gan-Gan' [his nickname for the Queen], that it really feels like he's being set up for great success."

The publisher further reported that Her Majesty insisted on bonding with young George compared to the time she spent with young William at his age, even her son, Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, too.

Their insider claimed that the Queen even waited for Prince William to turn 13 before letting him join for tea and private audiences during weekends. And this became the time where she began coaching the now-Duke of Cambridge.

"But at 95 years old, with George, she doesn't feel like she has the luxury of waiting for him to reach senior school," they added.



They said that the Queen is taking "a soft approach" to George, where she read him her old diaries where she was a princess. She also introduced him to films when she became a Queen and "encouraging him to follow in the footsteps of his father, who will one day be a great king too..."

The Queen Open For Questions

"George is a character, and it's rather obvious he thinks some of it is a terrible bore, but he was raised to have great respect for his granny and takes it all in his stride," the source added; his parents were even proud.

More from the Queen, the insider said that she insisted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that she's always open for questions regarding raising an heir to the throne. "It's not hard to see her motivation."

The source concluded, "She's anxious that George has the best possible start in his long journey to the throne - and so far, so good."

