Brian Laundrie fans on Reddit are claiming that Gabby Petito has really bad parents.

According to a subreddit r/BrianLaundrie, one Redditor claims that Gabby's parents, Nicole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, live off on Roberta and Chris Laundrie, just like what the 22-year-old influencer did when she was alive.

They also think that Petitos are going to be using the money from the foundation for their personal gain.

@FillAvailable said, "interesting that gabs parents are freeloading off the laundries like her daughter did. look at all the cash coming thier way.. wonder if they are gonna take the white van on a cross country tour to make money off gabs death."

Gabby and Brian moved to North Port, Florida, in 2019, where they moved in with Brian's parents.

Meanwhile, the Gabby Petito Foundation, which her parents created, has its mission to raise money to help aid in searches for missing people.

The website went live in early October, but the parents are reportedly still in the process of figuring out what the best way to utilize the funds of the foundation is.

The OP added, "For one their Foundation is now raking in the money as well as the money they getting paid my news outlets."

Another Redditor claim, "They just need to hop on Dr Phil once in a while to rake in the cash. The big money payoff comes when they get the book or movie deals which are probably already in the works."

They also asked, "How long until we see the divorced parents of Gabs fighting over all the 'foundation' money.."

A Redditor then responded, "In a year or two. Privileged white people who suddenly have more money always make a white collar mistake."

But one person believes that "That's what these 'charitable foundations' are all too often setup for. Cash cow for greedy relatives."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Still Alive: Family Lawyer Knows More Than He's Letting On? [DETAILS]

Gabby Petito Autopsy Results

Dr. Brent Blue, a coroner for Teton County, Wyoming, previously ruled Gabby Petito's death a homicide.

On Tuesday, he claimed that Gabby died by strangulation but declined to provide further details about the autopsy or a potential suspect.

Up to this day, a lot of questions remain unanswered - who killed Gabby Petito?

When was she killed? What happened leading up to her death?

Brian Laundrie Still Missing

Almost a month later, Brian Laundrie is still missing, and nobody seems to know where he is.

There have been a lot of theories as to where he is or whether he's still alive or not.

Now, his parents promised to have agreed to help the search for their son, despite many internet users speculate that Brian may just be hiding in their garden.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Autopsy Report Makes Brian Laundrie Fans Believe She Contributed to Own Death, Died During Intercourse