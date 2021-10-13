It's now clearer what happened to Gabby Petito while her fiancé Brian Laundrie is still on the loose.

On Tuesday, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled that Petito's death was a homicide, and though the cause of death was revealed, he didn't provide further details about the autopsy or the potential suspect.

Petito's body was said to have been outdoors for three to four weeks in a national park in Wyoming just before it was discovered on Sept. 19.

The coroner didn't also comment on Laundrie and if he will continue to be named a suspect in Petito's case.

Laundrie is the person of interest in the case after returning home alone on Sept. 1 from their planned cross-country trip.

He later disappeared two days after Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Gabby Petito Cause of Death

According to Dr. Blue, Gabby Petito's cause of death was due to strangulation due to homicide.

There are three types of strangulation, according to The Sun.

The first is hanging, which means suspension from a cord wound around the neck.

The next is ligature strangulation, which is a type of strangulation without suspension using a cord-like object like a garrote.

The third is manual strangulation, which is strangulation by using the fingers or other extremities.

