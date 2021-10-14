A new accuser filed a civil lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby which recalled an incident in August 1990.

According to The New York Post, Lili Bernard voiced her horrible experience with the freshly released from prison celebrity in New Jersey federal court on Thursday, October 14. The former star alleged that Cosby drugged and raped her at one of Donald Trump's Atlantic City hotels back in 1990.

It was also stated that Bernard is seeking $125 million from Cosby for the damages he caused.

Lili Bernard And Her Connection With Cosby

The source reported that Lili Bernard had her first interaction with Bill Cosby on the set of "The Cosby Show," alleging the comedian offered to act as a mentor for her as a young actress in the '90s, based on the lawsuit.

She further elaborated that Cosby, who promised to feature her on the show, coerced her to travel from New York to Atlantic City, that year, for a business meeting at the Trump Taj Mahal with a man he described as a producer.

According to the complaint, Bernard alleged that Cosby made her a non-alcoholic drink, which made her feel "dizziness, an urge to vomit and weakness" after consuming the alcohol. The drink made her lose consciousness, and she woke up to find the celebrity undressing her.

The following morning, Bernard claimed Cosby dressed her, bribed her, and ushered her to a waiting car to take her back to New York, according to the lawsuit.

More details stated by the case, Cosby then allegedly threatened to "erase" her and sue her for defamation if she went to the police,

"I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me," Bernard announced in a press release Thursday via 6ABC News.

She also added, "Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life."

The case followed as "America's Dad" was released from prison after more than two years back in June. The highest court in Pennsylvania ruled that the prosecutor who brought the criminal sexual assault case was bound by the predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.



As a response from Bill Cosby's team, they posted a lengthy statement regarding the new filings calling it an "another attempt to abuse the legal process."



