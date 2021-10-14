The "Married At First Sight" star Jamie Otis Hehner shared what happened after a tiring night of bringing her one-year-old son, Hendrix, to the hospital.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Otis shared her emergency room story with her husband, Doug Hehner, and what happened to her son. "We ended up in the ER w Hendrix boy last night. His temp was 104.7 & I didn't feel comfortable just giving Motrin and going to sleep," she started as the post's caption.

She further explained that the doctor, who they asked for help, has never admitted a patient for a fever, and her response, "If I'm judged as "that mom" who took my kid to the ER over a fever then so be it."

What Happened To Her Son?

The former "Bachelor" contestant elaborated on her son's symptoms, saying that the boy has been having fever for "a few days & it's only been increasing."

She explained his son's "unusual behavior," claiming he has been lethargic, that a few nights later, she found him limp while she picked him out of his crib.

"His eyes were kinda rolled to the back of his head, he was staring into space & moaning non-stop... His temp was 103.9."



The former Bachelor contestant noted, "It was his behavior that scared us more than the temp, though. It was so strange.⁣ He snapped out of it after an extra dose of med so we decided we'd wait & take him to his normal doc the next day.⁣"

The Reason For His High Fever

"Last night we made the decision to take him to the ER when he was lethargic & his temp reached 104.7," the star shared her experience that happened in Jersey Shore Medical University Hospital.

The New York native concluded that the doctors diagnosed him with RSV. A respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory illness causing cold-like symptoms, per US Weekly. Other than that, Hendrix also suffered from an ear infection and rhinovirus.

As soon as Otis shared his son's current situation to her 860,000 followers, they filled the comments with heartfelt messages hoping for her son's fast recovery.

According to Daily Mail, the couple hosts a podcast called "Hot Marriage," "Cool Parents," and has a YouTube channel called "Hanging with the Hehners," which she also promoted on her post.

