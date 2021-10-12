Photos of Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller became the talk of the town once again as the two were spotted having a dinner date, Monday, October 11.

Paparazzi caught the two enjoying the night in Beverly Hills, California, where the "Maleficent" star wore a chic black coat and heels as she exited in Miller's car before they drove off together, as exclusively reported by Daily Mail.

Jolie and Miller got married in 1996 after they first met on the set of the '90s thriller "Hackers" in 1995, where they played elite hackers, Crash Override and Acid Burn. Eighteen months after they wedded, the two called it quits, and Jolie filed a divorce in 1999.

Is There Something Going On?

Also, in early June 2021, the mother of six was spotted arriving at Miller's apartment in Brooklyn, New York, with an expensive bottle of wine in hand. And during that time, Miller reportedly met and bonded with his sons, Pax and Knox.

The Oscar-winning actress shares custody of the two kids, adding Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Despite their meetup fueling more rumors regarding their reunion, and no source has confirmed the relationship between the two exes, she was also repeatedly spotted dining with the "Blinding Lights" singer The Weeknd this year, per source.

Jolie On Her Recent Custody Battles With Pitt

On much recent news, Angelina Jolie sold off her share of the French estate, which costs $164 million, that she co-owned with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Wall Street Journal reported via Page Six, on October 6, that the custody battle continues where she offloaded her stake in their Chateau Miraval winery in Correns, France. Jolie reportedly sold the shares to wine group Tenute del Mondo, a division of the Stoli Group, which also owns Masseto and Ornellaia.

The article also mentioned that the move came after the ex-couple agreed to lift a "standard temporary restraining order" on their division of assets. This agreement opened the door for Jolie to sell her half of the 1,000-acre (1.5-square-mile) French estate, per source.

The sale came as a victory following the lawsuit filed against the 46-year-old Hollywood actress, which claimed she was allegedly trying to cut her longtime husband out of the opportunity to buy her half.

