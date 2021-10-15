Where is Brian Laundrie?

Almost everybody in the US is very tuned in about the murder of Gabby Petito, and most of them are convinced that he had something to do with it.

More than a month later, the 23-year-old remains at large, and his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, and even his sister Cassie, don't know where Brian Laundrie is.

According to a police report, Brian reportedly told his parents on Sept. 13 that he was heading to the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota.

The authorities then scoured the 25,000-acre national park for several weeks, but they still haven't found Brian.

But a former FBI agent is skeptical that Brian is hiding in the reserve.

Jennifer Coffindaffer said that detectives could find photos or texts proving that the Brian Laundrie is in the Carlton Reserve.

Police already confiscated Brian Laundrie's mobile phone in September after leaving it at his parents' home.

The former FBI agent told NewsNationNow, "Maybe there was a witness that saw him enter the campground, or perhaps there was a witness who took a photograph."

She further thinks that the FBI agents are probing several leads as they track down the missing "person of interest" in the Gabby Petito murder.

She remains adamant, however, that Brian is alive.

Especially after the Laundrie family lawyer Steve Bertolino has consistently publicized that he represents them, and according to Jennifer, "He would not represent someone that is not alive."

Gabby Petito's Final Moments Before Death

The autopsy results of Gabby Petito's body showed violence and "deadly intent" as the cause of death was strangulation.

According to expert witness Dr. Dan Field, killing someone by strangulation takes about 62 to 157 seconds - it's a "long, deliberate process."

He went on to say that victims usually lose consciousness in the fifth to tenth second while being strangled after lacking oxygen, reflexes, and blood flow obstruction.

From the eleventh to the seventeenth second, seizures happen. And by the thirtieth second, they lose control of other organs.

The doctor told Fox News, "It is surprisingly quick, but it's not a moment."

"It's not a flap. It's not the pulling of a trigger."

Meanwhile, a New York-based criminal psychiatrist said that strangulation is an intimate type of homicide.

Dr. Ziv Cohen said, "It generally points us in the direction of somebody certainly who knew her or who might have gotten physical with her."

