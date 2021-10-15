Bill and Melinda Gates may be divorcing each other, but they remain cordial, especially for the special day of their daughter Jennifer.

According to OK! Magazine, the former couple was spotted publicly together for the first time during Jennifer's dinner rehearsal on Friday. Their daughter will soon marry Nayel Nassar.

However, Bill and Melinda arrived at the venue separately. A source spoke to People saying the tech whiz was photographed exiting a helicopter with family friends ahead of the rehearsals.

On the other hand, Melinda was first seen around the area on Wednesday to spend time with her eldest daughter for her pre-wedding celebrations. The philanthropist sported a monochromatic pink outfit while arriving at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

According to an insider, Melinda is said to be hands-on with the wedding preparation as she's "very close" with Jennifer.

Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar Wedding Details Revealed

According to a source, the momentous occasion will be big as there is a lot of security involved. "no doubt there will be prominent guests," the insider dishes.

They added, "workers have been busy all week. They are setting up both indoor and outdoor areas. They are building several temporary steel and glass pavilions."

Jennifer Gates' Relationship With Her Parents

Jennifer is said to be very close with her parents, especially with her mother. Last month, Melinda threw an "incredibly special" party ahead of her big day.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a series of photos showing her spending quality time with close friends and family; Bill Gates was not in attendance as it appears to be a bridal shower.

"Thank you for this incredibly special celebration, @melindafrenchgates. So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. to this new chapter!" she wrote.

Jennifer Gates' Reaction To Her Parents' Divorce

In early reports, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda previously took to her Instagram stories to address the situation, saying her family was going through a "challenging stretch of time."

Jennifer said she's still learning how to "best support" her process and emotions, as well as her family members.

"I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me." she added.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced in May that they would be separating after 27 years of marriage. The reason for their divorce was not revealed in their statements.

