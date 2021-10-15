Katey Sagal made headlines after she was struck by a car and hospitalized on Thursday. More recently, the actress' fate has been revealed; will she be okay?

According to Entertainment Weekly, a source familiar with the situation said the actress is currently recovering from the tragic accident, and she "will be fine."

In addition, the "Sons of Anarchy" star is expected to be discharged from the hospital to return home on Friday.

Sagal has not yet posted on social media about the situation.

What Happened To Katey Sagal?

Per TMZ, the actress got hit by a car while crossing the street as a pedestrian in Los Angeles, California.

An insider told the outlet that the driver of the vehicle pulled over to help Sagal. An ambulance later picked the actress up and transported her to a nearby hospital.

The actress' injuries were not that serious, according to the source. No further details were released about the specific injuries she got.

Law Enforcement Sources Give More Details About the Situation

Following the accident, law enforcement sources spoke to the outlet, saying the vehicle that struck Sagal was Tesla.

The actress was reportedly in a crosswalk somewhere in LA at around 11:40 in the morning. The car was making a left turn, but the driver didn't see her.

Authorities are still investigating the matter, but no citations and no arrests were made.

Furthermore, there are no illegal substances and alcohol involved in the incident.

Who Is Katey Sagal?

Katey Sagal is a veteran Television star; she's popularly known for her role as the hardworking housewife Peg Bundy on "Married... With Children." She was a part of the show for over 11 seasons, snagging three Golden Globes and two American Comedy Award nominations.

Notable credits include "Futurama," an animated sci-fi comedy in which she voiced the character of Turanga Leela, "8 Simple Rules," "Lost," "Shameless," "Rebel," and more.

Sagal is not new to the limelight as her parents also worked in the same field. Her father, Boris Sagal, was a renowned TV and film director, while her mother, Sara Zwilling, was also a director and singer.

The actress is also a singer as she sang a few tracks for the show "Sons." In 2014, she got her first Golden Globe award for her role as Gemma Teller on the show.

