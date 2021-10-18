Prince William recently announced that the Earthshot Prize Awards would be held in the United States next year. Could this be a sign that the Duke will reunite will Prince Harry?

According to Express UK, the award-giving body is an annual event that will happen until 2013. The Royal Family foundation aims to recognize five winners each year whose work has helped the betterment of the environment.

The award show's first year was held in London, but the Duke of Cambridge suggested it could be held in the United States in 2022.

"So for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots... I'm delighted to announce that The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022," the Duke said.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are currently living in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, and Lilibet Diana.

After the announcement, the public speculated that the Duke of Sussex could join his brother in next year's ceremony; however, none of the organizers has confirmed the Prince's possible attendance yet.

The last time Prince Harry and Prince William were seen together was during the unveiling of the late Princess Diana's statue, held on her birthday in July.

READ NOW: Did Meghan Markle Foreshadow Her Future In The Royal Family? Resurfaced Interview Says It All

An event that aims to celebrate the donors involved with the statue is set to happen over the next few months, but Prince Harry is reportedly not attending.

Royal commentator Christina Garibaldi spoke to the Royally Us podcast, saying, "A source did confirm to us that they are not attending, but Harry is going to be reaching out to the donors specifically."

The event will be attended by A-list celebrities like Elton John, as revealed by Garibaldi.

Garibaldi went on to explain that she has no idea why Prince Harry won't attend as whenever there's a significant event involving Princess Diana, "he is always there."

"So maybe they did have some prior engagements, but I feel like this has probably been on the calendar for some time." She added (via Geo News)

In addition, the possible reason behind his absence is because Meghan Markle just gave birth to their daughter.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Heartbreak: Monarch At Risk of Being Overthrown Because of THIS 'Domino Effect' [REPORT]