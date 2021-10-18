After numerous speculations regarding his death, ex-NHL player Jimmy Hayes' reason for death was officially confirmed by his widow and father.

It was August 23, when the ice hockey player reportedly died at home, in Milton, Massachusetts, at the age of 31, leaving his wife and two children devastated, as stated by the cops, per The Sun.

And on October 17, his widow Kristen Hayes, along with his father Kevin Hayes, told the Boston Globe that he passed away due to the effects of the fentanyl and cocaine found in his system. "I was completely shocked," the mother of two told the outlet of her response to the toxicology report.

Wife And Father Confirms

The wife continued her statement saying, "I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs. I really thought it was a heart attack or anything that wasn't that [drugs]. ... It didn't make any sense, so it was hard."

"I was hoping to get a different phone call when they called. I was hoping to get some clarity and I was shocked to hear that it was that," she also added, knowing that the athlete never showed any signs of struggle at their home.

The article further reported that his autopsy was performed two days postmortem on the late ice hockey player, who retired after the 2017-2018 season.



During that time, it was unclear what caused his death until the toxin came back. And by Friday, the family found out the results, as listed by the report, it was "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine."

The Father's Unsurprised?

Jimmy Hayes' father, Kevin Sr., also admitted to the outlet that he was also "an addict" himself. He was also less surprised when he found out an influence in drugs found in his system.

The report also included that he does not want Jimmy to be stigmatized as a junkie, as he stated: "because he wasn't."

"I hope getting Jimmy's story out there can save someone's life," Hayes Sr. said in the interview. "If this can save someone from the pain, great. It's just so sad."

As his son's story and legacy continue, the father hopes that as the media knew what happened with the ice hockey player, this would be able to prevent deaths related to drugs.

