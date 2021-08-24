By now, everyone knows Jimmy Hayes has already passed away at an untimely time. He is simply too young, and some would say, simply too healthy to just drop and die. The hours leading to his sudden death also make the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

Despite the pandemic, the NHL star Jimmy Hayes sadly passed away unexpectedly a few hours after making sure his son can have a good celebration of his second birthday. Just the day before, Hayes is a ball of energy, wanting to do everything to make this unique Sunday extra memorable for his toddler. The next day, he's dead.

This is why his loved ones find the whole thing so shocking and painful. If one could rewind the time and see just how lively and cheerful Hayes was the day before, the death would seem like a joke. He and his wife Kristen were able to share loads of photos and videos of their fun-filled Sunday, as this was their son Beau's second birthday.

Pictures showed him smiling and just all-around happy. In one of the videos, Hayes was even jumping on a trampoline with his son. It was just precious to see. His untimely death did not just leave the fans stricken with sadness or his teammates with grief.

The pain it wrought on his family must be unimaginable, especially since this means he left not just one but two babies into the sole care of his wife.

READ MORE: Prince Philip Predicted His Death? Late Royal Did NOT Want to Live Until 100

It can be remembered that just a few months ago, in May, he welcomed his second son with Kristen. Now barely five months, the baby already lost his father.

What makes his death so tragic was that he had built quite a reputation, not just as a successful athlete but a devoted husband to his wife and doting father to his sons. Most of his social media posts were of his wife and his children. He was always extra sweet whenever addressing Kristen on his posts. On another one, he can be seen happily guiding his son towards the beach.

After his unexpected death, his former hometown team has issued a statement. The crew reinforced their support at these sad times to the family of Hayes, Kristen, Beau, and Mac.

Hayes was the Toronto Maple Leafs' second-round draft pick in 2008. His long-term career led him to clubs such as the Blackhawks in Chicago, Florida Panthers, and the Devils in New Jersey.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Shocking: Vaccine-Related, Cardiac Arrest, Or Drug Overdose?