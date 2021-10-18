People are now curious what would happen if the authorities failed to find Brian Laundrie.

Over a month since Laundrie disappeared, the North Port Police and the FBI continue to comb the Carlton Reserve, where he reportedly took a hike. They had already received calls about alleged sightings across the country. Still, none of them ever led to the fugitive.

As the case takes longer than expected, more questions and allegations rise. Some claimed that Laundrie is "hiding" and not "missing"; others said he flew outside the country illegally.

With the new details about Gabby Petito's death, the public wants to see him as soon as possible to have their lingering questions finally solved.



However, what if the authorities never find Brian Laundrie?

All The Possible Things To Happen Once Brian Laundrie Remains At Large

Justice for Petito will never be given if the authorities fail to find Laundrie. As of the writing, only the fugitive has all the answers to the questions surrounding the YouTuber's death.

Although Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue already confirmed Petito's cause of death, no one can pinpoint who was responsible for the terrifying crime. Laundrie, on the other hand, has not been charged with a crime except for a bank fraud charge for using Petito's debit card - presumably, after her death.

It remains unknown whether his family would also receive charges. But once proven that they helped their son escaped after the issuance of the warrant, they could receive charges for aiding and abetting a fugitive.

Meanwhile, the Independent also brought the potential absentia to the spotlight. Many have wondered whether the criminal proceeding could be applied if Laundrie is never located.

In the US, Rule 43 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure states that only individuals under a trial can be convicted in absentia. In Laundrie's case, he can never be tried in absentia as he has never been arrested yet.

The worst case is that everything would be buried if Laundrie is already dead. A dead person could not be tried for murder posthumously since he would not be able to stand trial. Unfortunately, if that would be the case, all inquiries about what happened between them or how Petito truly died would never be answered.

