Brian Laundrie is no longer in the US, one of his friends claimed.

More and more details about Gabby Petito continue to emerge. However, no information about Laundrie ever helped the authorities to find his whereabouts yet a month after he was first reported missing.

For weeks, the FBI and the responders have been combing the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve where they were pointed by Laundrie's parents. Although they still have not found any evidence that the fugitive indeed went to the area, they continue their search and are expected to do so in the following weeks.

But his long-time friend recently revealed the potential location of Laundrie, detailing how the man surely used his connections to leave the US illegally.

Where is Brian Laundrie?

In a new statement to The Sun, Laundrie's long-time pal said that Petito's fiancé had planned on living outside the countries since high school. They also gave the list of potential countries he probably escaped to.

According to the source, Laundrie has always been a good planner and can do things exactly the way he plans and wants.

"I think he'd be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of a fake identification," the friend said. "He's the type of person that would be able to drop everything to secure his means of not being captured and to evade arrest or evade prosecution from what seems to be a pending crime."

The pal then described him as someone who is into art and fiction movies that he once named the countries he wants to live in one day based on the movies he watched.

Laundrie's favorite film director is Neill Blomkamp, the filmmaker who helped "Chappie," "Elysium," and "District Nine." Two of the three movies were recorded in South Africa.

Apart from those places, the same pal asked their other friends about the other movies he spoke highly of. Based on their conversation, there is also a possibility he jetted to New Zealand as he had always been a fan of "Lord of the Rings."

Although they remain unsure of his whereabouts, they are convinced he can get away from any issue by illegally leaving the country and leaving somewhere else.

