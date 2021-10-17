The search operation for Brian Laundrie continues one month after he went missing.

For weeks, the authorities have been combing the Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie said to have planned hiking when he first went missing. Within that period, no one ever found concrete information yet about his actual whereabouts.

North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor also said they had not found a clue yet whether Laundrie was still alive or not. No responders have seen the fugitive, but they all promised to continue doing their work until they found better information.

As the case takes longer than expected, people now question what will happen if no one resolves the matter.

What Will Happen To Brian Laundrie and His Case

On September 17, the investigators resumed the search in the Carlton Reserve with the help of officers, K-9 units, drones, and buggies.

A cadaver dog that serves as human remains detection K-9 unit also joined them to resolve the case. Taylor refused to give CNN a new update on the search as they pledged not to provide daily updates unless they found something important.

While it has already been a month since the search began, a retired lieutenant predicted that the investigation would last for more weeks.

According to Paul Belli, a retired lieutenant of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and president of the International Homicide Investigators Association, the operation would continue if more information arises. He noted that investigators start focusing one reserve in searches like this one before jumping on the second, third, and so forth areas where he could be found.



"I certainly think that if you actually had the resources to do a very thorough search of 25,000 acres, I would guess that's many months," he said.

Meanwhile, Chris Boyer of the National Association For Search and Rescue said that Laundrie could be away from hiking paths and trails if he truly wanted to avoid being found.

The authorities would only leave the Carlton Reserve if they no longer had any other clues to look into. He also said the police would have found the fugitive already if he was in the reserve. However, the current status only suggested that there is no way Laundrie was ever in the area.

From being active for weeks or months, Brian Laundrie's search would be a cold case - unfortunately - if the set-up continues. Still, it would take years before it becomes a cold case, and it would give everyone a chance to finally find Laundrie and explain himself.

