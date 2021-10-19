Brian Laundrie's father, Chris, received a court summon this week after an alleged stealing incident.

On Monday, Chris received a court summon document requiring him to report to a Sarasota County courtroom on December 1 after trashing a protestor's lawn sign. The patriarch reportedly stole the protester's $40 sign.

His attendance would mark a pre-trial hearing for the aforesaid lawsuit, which was filed after the incident happened near his North Port home on Saturday.

The $40 sign in bright yellow read, "What if it was Cassie," referring to Brian's sister, Cassie Laundrie. The protester seemingly wanted to make the fugitive's parents realized how hard it has been for Gabby Petito's parents to face the death of their daughter.

"The defendant, Christopher Laundrie, came out of his home, walked up to the sign, stole it and walked back onto his property," the court summon document read.



Chris Laundrie Caught On Cam

Before the filing happened, Chris already came out from his Florida home to remove another related sign that reads, "What if this happened to Cassie?"

A photo shared by New York Post how he stormed out of his home to get the sign. Neither he nor Roberta Laundrie was ever helpful in the investigation as they remained locked up inside their home. More and more protesters also visit them every day since Petito was first reported missing on September 11.

Despite their silence, Brian Laundrie's sister already broke her silence on her brother's case and dropped a cryptic message about their parents.

In recent coverage by NewsNation Now, Cassie went out of their home and faced the protesters who transferred in front of their place after spending nights outside the Laundrie family's home.

For 20 minutes, she and her husband addressed the matter and tried answering as many questions as possible.

Cassie confirmed that she and her family indeed went on a camping trip to Fort De Soto on September 6. After arriving there around 2:00 p.m, they all left the place around 8:00 p.m. Although Gabby Petito did not appear on that day, the family had s'mores and dinner and did not ask for the YouTuber's whereabouts.

She also clarified that she does not know whether her parents are involved in Petito's death and Brian Laundrie's disappearance.

