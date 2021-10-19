Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was arrested for domestic violence after reportedly doing a horrifying thing to a woman.

According to TMZ, the reality star landed in jail in Nevada on October 5. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery by the Henderson Police Department.

Law Enforcement sources told the outlet that authorities responded to a call about domestic abuse. When they responded to the scene, Flavor Flav was immediately placed under police custody and was taken to Henderson Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the outlet, the "Flavor of Love" star reportedly poked his alleged victim's nose before grabbing her and threw her down the floor. He also grabbed the woman's phone out of her hand.

The City Attorney spoke to the outlet saying the TV star is officially charged with "misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence."

Flavor Flav's Camp Speaks Out

After the report was published, Flavor Flav's legal counsel, Attorney David Chesnoff, spoke to the outlet, saying there are often two sides to the story.

He added that his client would speak his side in the courtroom and not reveal more information in the media.

On the other hand, the reality star's manager also spoke out, saying Flavor Flav will mark his first year of being sober from alcohol on Tuesday.

READ NOW: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Playing With Fire; Expert Warns Couple About 'Deadly,' 'Overly Commercialized' Strategies

Not The First Time Flavor Flav Was Arrested

According to a report published by USA Today in 2015, Flavor Flav was also arrested in Las Vegas at the time after allegedly driving under the influence, speeding, having possession of marijuana, and having an open container of alcohol inside his vehicle.

Loy Hixson, the Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman, said the TV star was pulled over by cops around 30 minutes past midnight for going 73 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Aside from the issues cited above, he also had a suspended driver's license and registration. Flavor Flav was arrested on six charges, which are all considered misdemeanors.

In 2012, he was also jailed on felony charges after allegedly arguing with his fiancee and threatening her son with a knife.

No one was injured at the time, per a police officer. He was held on $23,000 bail at the Clark County jail.

READ ALSO: TikToker Clinton Kane Details Traumatizing Gunpoint Robbery in San Francisco While Filming Music Video