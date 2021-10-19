Females beware? Kate Beckinsale describes how putting on a pair of leggings during the filming of "Prisoner's Daughter" in Las Vegas felt like a "guitar string snapped," which caused her to feel the need to take herself to the hospital, by hook or by crook.

In a new interview, actress Kate Beckinsale, 48, reflects on a life-altering incident that sent her to the hospital. Last month, while filming "Prisoner's Daughter" in Las Vegas, NV, the actress slipped on a pair of leggings and heard a cracking sound followed by excruciating agony.

"I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad," she told James Corden during an appearance on" The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Oct. 18.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything," she added. She eventually found it necessary to be hospitalized. She attempted to go on her own, admitting that it was difficult. The paramedics eventually arrived and laid out a sheet to pick her up like a sausage, then sat her down on a stretcher, she recalled, laughing.

Kate posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a comment on Instagram after she was released from the hospital. "Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," she wrote.

Her last social media post before the said hospitalization was of her in a black lace dress and black tights when she was filming Prisoner's Daughter, a film about an ex-con attempting to reunite with his daughter and grandson after spending more than a decade in prison. It was only a mistake, she said in the caption, "Oops #Vegas.".

This also goes to show that sometimes, looking fit probably does not mean being completely healthy or strong.

Despite what was happened to her, it can be recalled that she was once being praised for looking very fit. She even had an interview recently with Women's Health, where she shared that she works out with her trainer Brad Siskind at Gunnar Peterson's gym six mornings a week. Kate's motivation, according to Siskind, is admirable. He told WH that she was a powerful woman and rarely misses a workout unless for a really compelling reason.

