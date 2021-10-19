Did Brian Laundrie already show early signs of abuse before getting engaged to Gabby Petito?

As the search for Laundrie continues, more information about his past relationships with other people and his disturbing behavior come into the spotlight.

One of Laundrie's previous workmates recently revealed that he saw the fugitive getting extremely jealous whenever he saw Petito talking to other men.

In an interview with Fox News, Michael Livingston recalled how Laundrie showed his possessiveness. Still, he reportedly did not show signs of being mean or abusive toward the late YouTuber.

"He would come over and do the boyfriend thing, put his arm around her, give her a kiss, very possessive," Livingston said.

He claimed that he worked with Laundrie in 2017 and 2018 when he landed a landscaper job at the Long Island Garden Center. At that time, the fugitive was working at the sales counter and other jobs.



According to the 31-year-old Livingston, Laundrie never looked like the kind of person that would be a "killing type." However, he also noted that the missing man already had that tendency to be when they first met.

While he does not want to say more information that could make Laundrie's identity worse, Livingston went on to reveal how the fugitive would always get mad quickly.

Did Brian Laundrie Abuse Gabby Petito Before Killing Her?

This month, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that Gabby's cause of death was strangulation. He added that someone manual throttled her using their hands or another body part. Meanwhile, he ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Per the medical examiner, Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found.

The report caused people to assume that Laundrie killed her since he was the last person she spent her last days with. The fugitive is also wanted for committing debit card fraud using Petito's account.

Laundrie has not been charged for the death of Petito, but he is currently being treated as a person of interest in the case. However, in the days leading to Petito's death, she already showed signs that domestic abuse was happening to her.

On August 12, Petito and Laundrie got involved in a high-profile incident outside the Arches National Park. Moab police released new body-worn camera footage where officer Eric Pratt talked to Petito.

He asked the YouTuber whether Laundrie hit her as two people reportedly informed them they saw him hit her.

Petito, who was crying while sitting in the back of a patrol car, said she hit him first. Laundrie reportedly grabbed her face afterward with his nails. Although he did not hit her, his nails reportedly caused a cut that burned.

The video eventually caught people's attention, telling the authorities who responded how they failed Petito. Others also claimed that if only they had checked carefully at that time, the YouTuber might still be alive right now.

