Are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli facing marital woes after the shameful college admission scandal?

Loughlin and Giannulli started getting up little by little after serving their time in prison. Still, the public offers no sympathy for the two masterminds of the college admission issue. As people continue to pressure them, the couple reportedly began to face marriage issues.

In the new issue of Us Weekly this week, a report claimed that Loughlin and Giannulli began to fall apart that they no longer have each other's backs to lean on.

"They have been in marriage therapy almost daily," a source said. "Lori has really been fighting to keep the family whole."

Despite that, the actress reportedly sports a brave face as she supports her daughter, Olivia Jade, who currently serves as one of the contestants of "Dancing With The Stars."

While the 57-year-old spends her time in "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas," it will reportedly give both of them their much-needed space. As the time will not be that long, they hope that the distance and freedom will "make their hearts grow fonder."

What's Up Between Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli?

While no one can say what private matters they are currently dealing with, it is safe to say that Loughlin and Giannulli have been spending time together after their respective releases.



They were granted permission to travel to Mexico for a vacation earlier this year although they are still on parole. They also shocked the public when they purchased a $13 million vacation house.

Loughlin and Mossimo already had some time off when they spent their time inside the prison. Thus, they do not need one right now again.

In addition, the couple offers no indication that they were struggling. In fact, the same news outlet shared an article that ultimately dismissed the recent claims.

In June, the article revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli got better following their prison releases.

"This vacation has done wonders for them, it's the boost they desperately needed to clear their heads and let their hair down as a couple, got to soak up the sun, pamper themselves and hang with friends, but most of all they're thrilled because they've gotten their mojo back as a couple," a source said.

The couple spent a five-day and four-night trip while on probation.

