Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, will endure painful memories while Prince Harry stays in the US.

Prince William dedicated most of his time to preparing for a memorial party for his and Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana. Months after their heartfelt statue unveiling, the Duke of Cambridge will lead the commemoration without his brother by his side.

On Tuesday, the royal prince will hold a special remembrance event for Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. Both Prince William and Kate are expected to express their gratitude toward those people who helped them fund the special statue of the late Princess of Wales.

According to Express UK, the royals will host around 100 guests, including Princess Diana's friends, relatives, and former staff.



While the royal family members will be present at the event, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both miss the special day.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Snubbing Cambridges?

A week before the event, representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the royal couple would not jet to the UK to remember Princess Diana.

It remains unknown why they chose the event when the travel restrictions in both UK and the US have already been lifted. They also do not have a scheduled engagement on the same day, causing questions about whether they only want to avoid negative comments again if they attend the event.

Meghan never came back to the country again following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020. At that time, media suggested Prince Harry and Prince William gave each other cold shoulders.

While they chose not to join them this time, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to visit the US next year. They would reportedly see Prince Harry and Meghan during the visit, as well.

According to a report by Express, the Cambridges want to have a high-profile visit, if ever.

"[They] are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back. America is a very important audience for them," the insider went on.

The news came after the central members of the royal family successfully held this year's Earthshot Prize. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William will also be in attendance at the COP26 UN Climate Change summit on October 31.

