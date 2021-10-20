Kim Seon Ho has been embroiled in a damaging allegation after his ex-girlfriend penned a lengthy confession in a Korean online community.

Following the success of "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," Kim Seon Ho immediately lost everything after a Korean woman outed his dark past. In response, his fans seemingly had a change of heart and expressed their disappointment toward the Korean star who they initially believed to be an innocent and kindhearted person.

On Twitter, former fans called out those people who remain "loyal" to Kim Seon Ho despite his recent issue. They also urged them not to tolerate him, especially when he forced the woman to kill his child.

One fan shared the whole translated post and said, "after reading what that poor woman went through, how can anyone sit there and cast blame on her while still defending kim seonho? I hope she'll be able to move on, hopefully have another baby and live a happier life."

"My heart is broken and I feel betrayed need time to process everything.1st time to stan an actor and I ended up with heartache. Will go on offline mode and recuperate. Please take care and face the consequences of your action," another added.



Former supporters of Kim Seon Ho launched petitions to remove him from his current movies and shows. As of the writing, his brands have already dropped him from their ads. His variety show "2 Days & 1 Night" also axed him from the cast members.

What Kim Seon Ho's Ex-Girlfriend Claimed

It all started with a post in an online community where a female citizen targeted "Actor K," who pressed her to abort their child.

She reportedly conceived after having one unprotected intercourse with the actor. From being a sweet guy, Kim Seon Ho reportedly changed after learning about her pregnancy.

He even tried to trick her into marriage so that she could abort their child. After months of being in a relationship, Actor K reportedly broke up with her through phone as he could not risk his fame and career because of her.

Kim Seon Ho has since offered his apology over the issue. Though he did not acknowledge whether he truly forced her to abort their baby, he admitted that he indeed had a relationship with her.

The woman's identity remains unknown. But multiple outlets revealed that she used to work in the broadcasting industry before focusing on her business and becoming a social media star.

