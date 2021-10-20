After writing a letter to Congress, it is said that the Duchess of Sussex took a major political step forward. Meghan Markle's recent move is likely to draw a mix of reactions once more. But before that, one interesting fact about this letter is that Meghan Markle seemed to have almost forgot she's married to Prince Harry, a new report said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer were contacted by Meghan about paid parental leave. Meghan, who gave birth to a baby named Lilibet Diana in June, acknowledged that she and Harry had not been "confronted with the harsh reality" and "impossible choices" that other parents have to make when they become parents. However, this does not mean that she cannot emphatiz

Meghan argued that paid leave should be considered a "national right" in the same way that it is in many other nations. Rather than a patchwork option available only to employees with policies in place or those who reside in one of the few states with a leave program, she added, having access to paid leaves should be a national right.

"If we're going to create a new era of family first policies, let's make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that's guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty," she penned. "I know how politically charged things can-and have-become. "But this isn't about Right or Left, it's about right or wrong," she added.

ALSO READ: Jack Nicholson Spotted for The First Time After Friends Reportedly Revealed That 'His Mind's Gone'

When she was done, she signed off, but she almost didn't include her husband on the list. Placing her husband last, next to the names of her two children, seemed weird and made some critical analysis believe that she only considered him as an afterthought.

On the other hand, this can be considered a genius move - to show that what she's begging the state to consider is likely to impact her children more than her husband.

"So, on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry, I thank you for considering this letter, and on behalf of all families, I ask you to ensure this consequential moment is not lost," her conclusion read.

Meanwhile, even though it appears that Meghan Markle is taking care of her little family the best she could, trouble is brewing.

In order to see his grandchildren, Thomas Markle has threatened to sue Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It was "childish" of the Duchess of Sussex to cut him off, according to the estranged grandfather, who has yet to meet Archie, 2, and newborn Lilibet. Speaking on "Good Morning Britain," Thomas, 77, said: "I'd love to see my grandchildren.

When asked if he could win in court, he said "many lawyers" in California assured him that was possible.

However, the angry father stated today that he would wait before taking any more action.

"People have suggested in California I could sue to see my grandkids. But I think if I did that I'd be doing the same thing Meghan and Harry are doing," he added.

He explained further, "I don't want to include my grandchildren in this situation, I want to see my grandchildren with friendly parents and friendship all around.

He said he rather not have his moment with his grandkids ruined by dealing with hostile parents, so he'll wait.

Despite his public criticism of Meghan, Mr. Markle hasn't visited his daughter since she married Prince Harry in 2018.

He hasn't heard anything from the couple in years, but he's still optimistic that they can mend fences for the sake of the children.

ALSO READ: Brian Laundrie Body? Actual Human Remains Found Near Fugitive's Personal Belongings, Police Says