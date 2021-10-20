Extreme Los Angeles Lakers fan Jack Nicholson will not be deterred from cheering on his favorite players at the Staples Center from where he LOVES to sit. The 84-year-old actor returned to his courtside seat at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night to see his NBA team's season opener.

Many of Nicholson's adoring fans met him upon his arrival, who were waiting outside his black SUV. Nicholson was dressed in brown Lacoste short-sleeved shirt, black pants, black jacket, and shoes.

Before entering the historic venue, the three-time Oscar winner posed for pictures and signed autographs for fans, as reported by Radar Online.

As soon as he was inside, the lifelong basketball enthusiast immediately went into his characteristic squat position.

The actor was photographed wearing a black face mask to comply with the venue's COVID-19 policy, which apparently demands confirmation of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within the last 72 hours in order to obtain entry, according to reports.

A mask is also needed for everyone in attendance over the age of 2.

More than a year ago, Nicholson sat courtside with his son, Ray Nicholson, at a Lakers game in January 2020.

Since then, the actor's health has reportedly deteriorated noticeably.

ALSO READ: Brian Laundrie Body? Actual Human Remains Found Near Fugitive's Personal Belongings, Police Says

"Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore," a pal of the Oscar winner revealed to Radar last month. "I think his son and daughter are looking after him now," this insider added.

As a result of this, many people in the Mulholland Drive neighborhood are fearful for his safety. "Physically he is fine - but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super talented actor, like Jack, go out this way," one revealed.

"He's lived life to the fullest," says another friend. "Now he's making up for lost time with his children."

"Jack wasn't around for the kids when they were younger," confides this friend who reportedly knew what is going on with the actor's real life. "It's one of his biggest regrets, so he has prioritized family." Jack has also become a hands-on grandfather to Sean and Duke Norfleet.

Were they wrong? Is watching this game and interacting with the fans a sign that his mind is still intact and healthy?

The actor is still living in his long-time Beverly Hills house. He's lived in the 3,303-square-foot house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms since the 1970s.

ALSO READ: Meghan McCain Good Riddance: Fans No Chill for 'The View' Ex-Host, Happy Whoopi Goldberg 'Bullied' Her?