Could it be Brian Laundrie's? Another unfortunate human being's? The police reportedly found some human remains in the same area as where they spotted the alleged personal belongings of Gabby Petito's fiancé. The police had been looking for his whereabouts for over a month now and after several false sightings and myriads of broken leads, the guy is yet to be found.

A senior law enforcement official says what appears to be partial human remains have been found in Florida's Carlton Reserve in a specific location that was previously carefully searched and focused on, as reported by NBC News.

There is no confirmation the remains belong to the missing man almost the whole nation is keen on locating..

BREAKING: FBI says investigators in North Port, Florida found human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie — including a backpack and notebook — in an area that was underwater until recently



"I know you have a lot of questions, but we don't have all the answers yet" pic.twitter.com/BFoRg7hrnb — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 20, 2021

According to one source, the remains were discovered beside a backpack, which is consistent with the kind of items that Laundrie could have had on him.

The FBI who were tasked to processed, revealed in a statement Wednesday, "Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie."

According to a statement from Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, the family of Laundrie gave the FBI and North Port police directions to the site where "certain things belonging to Brian" had been discovered.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," Bertolino said.

"The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area," he added.

It was reported by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office that the medical examiner and a K9 team trained to look for human remains were dispatched to investigate the location.

A short drive north from the person of interest's home can lead to the Carlton Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Laundrie has been identified as a suspect in Petito's disappearance. However, he is presently being hunted based on an arrest warrant for using her debit card without authorization.

An autopsy determined that she died of "manual strangulation" after her corpse was found on September 19 in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. Petito had been dead for at least three weeks when the coroner found him, according to the coroner.

