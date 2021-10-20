Angie Dickinson has been a TV staple for years after appearing in shows such as "Police Woman," "Hollywood Wives," "Once Upon a Texas Train," and more. However, in recent months, she's reportedly in bad shape after living alone during lockdown; is this true?

According to a report published by Globe, the TV legend is in poor health after spending her time alone during COVID lockdown.

Recent photos show the actress looking "haggard" when she went out to get her mail. A source revealed that it's tragic to see her in such a condition.

Dickinson doesn't like to make social calls and have problems walking, while she "lives a solitary life."

At home, the "Diagnosis Murder" star is reportedly playing cards most of the time, watching television, or reading. The insider described her as "full of regret."

The report noted a 2019 interview saying she regrets taking the role of Sgt. Pepper Anderson in "Police Woman," for which she won a Golden Globe.

"I didn't make much money so I really regret it, It wasn't worth it. It just sapped me of four years of my life." She said.

Despite having a tragic feeling about her career, she has had ups and downs throughout her personal life. She was married to musician Burt Bacharach for 15 years.

Her emotional downfall was in 2007 after her only child took her life at the age of 40.

A representative for the actress said she's doing fine, but the report's sources worry about her current condition as she's reportedly still grieving for her daughter's death.

"Friends worry about Angie all by herself in that big house, and fear the sadness and loneliness will do her in!" the insider added.

Angie Dickinson's Poor Health Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the issue saying the report isn't reliable as they only based her health condition on a few candid photos.

In addition, the 90-year-old actress doesn't look the same way as she did 60 years ago. The report focused on her alone life but never celebrated that she could still live independently and take care of herself.

The report also admitted that a representative for the TV star said she's doing fine.

Furthermore, Dickinson looked great in an interview with CBS in 2019, where she discussed her life as an actress and a sex symbol during her prime years.

