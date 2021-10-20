Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently got engaged, and the internet is still gushing over the former's romantic proposal; however, Scott Disick is reportedly unhappy with the situation as he decided to step back and distance himself from the Kardashian family to process things on his own.

According to a source who spoke to People Magazine, Disick is distancing himself from the famous family to "make his peace" with the recent engagement.

The reality star reportedly doesn't want to deal with his ex's new milestone because "he didn't feel like he'd have to."

First, he thought that Kardashian and Barker's relationship was casual at first and "nothing serious," so he never really cared in the first place because he believed that they'd eventually break up.

"But that didn't happen and now he's being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable. He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it." the insider added.

In addition, Disick knows that it's not the couple's job to "make him okay" with what he's feeling, as it's his responsibility. If he's going to co-parent with Kardashian, he needs to process his inner thoughts and "make peace with it."

To move forward, Disick reportedly needs to distance himself from the Kardashians. The source clarified that it's not about the family nor his ex, but it's about him "needing some time to precess this and deal with it on his own." Once he's over with the situation, he'll "come around soon."

Scott Disick Not Happy With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Engagement?

In early reports, the "Flip It Like Disick" star is reportedly not happy with the news as he never approved of his ex dating the "Blink-182" band member.

Disick reportedly feels that he and Kardashian would eventually patch things up and get back together, so he was shocked when his ex was dating Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian Said Yes!

This week, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made headlines after the musician popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, California.

The two got engaged in a beachside proposal complete with roses and a romantic set-up under the sunset.

Kardashian shared the news on her Instagram account, writing, "Forever @travisbarker."

