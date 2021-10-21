A few days after the controversy started, "Hometown ChaChaCha" actor Kim Seonho's mystery ex-girlfriend's identity surfaced on the internet. While everyone is talking about the actor, there are also repurcussions for the girl who came forward with her story.

The Netflix series actor faced criticism after his ex-girlfriend created a post regarding his dark past, which is now deleted. A fan translated her whole "Actor K" story, resulting in more fans speaking up on the situation.

The post explained horrifying details that forced her to abort her child and the two-faced persona of the actor after working on a project. This has caused more uproar as fans were split into two after they built theories of the whole story and even claimed what if it wasn't him.

The Aftermath

After the issue erupted in the media, Kim Seonho released a statement of apology. However, he did not fully state if all the allegations were true. The source also revealed that it was reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin-ho who made the detailed post.

After the 25-year-old actor announced his apology, many fans were disappointed when the news reached them. Other than that, his projects were also put to a halt. Domino's Pizza Korea, where he became an ambassador in February this year, took down ads and commercials starring Kim. The "Start Up" actor was also removed from their official social media sites.

Canon Korea and Food Bucket also took down images and posts featuring Kim from their SNS accounts. After the series he starred on "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" finished last weekend, the show's official soundtrack album also canceled their production and refunded the fans who ordered it.

Lastly, the KBS variety show "2 Days 1 Night" also removed him after appearing as an original cast member for Season 4. The following episodes will also have him edited, just like what happened to MC Mong in Season 1.

READ ALSO: Kim Seon Ho's Fans Feel Betrayed Following Ex-Girlfriend's Allegations: 'Stop Defending Him'

On The Ex-Girlfriend's Side

The former girlfriend recently received his apology and updated her post, saying that she would later delete it. More from her, Allkpop reported a statement that they would be filing legal action against those who doxxed, threatened, and speculated about her after the controversy happened.

They stated, "She's currently experiencing mental distress to the point it's difficult for her to go about her daily life. As she's an ordinary citizen, we ask for the slander and speculation to stop as to prevent further harm against her. Please refrain from interview requests as well."

READ MORE: James Corden Under Attack For 'Insulting' BTS' Fanbase ARMYs in the Latest 'The Late Late Show' Episode