Is the search for Brian Laundrie finally over?

On Oct. 20, it was reported that human remains were found in the same area as his personal belongings.

According to senior law enforcement, the partial human remains discovered were in Florida's Carlton Reserve, in a part where it had been previously submerged.

Special agent in charge, Michael McPherson, said that the dead body also had a backpack with a notebook that seemed to belong to Brian Laundrie.

"These items were found in an area that up until recently had been under water."

Meanwhile, an attorney for Brian's parents said that they believe the dead body found inside the 24,565-acre reserve belongs to their son.

Steven Bertolino, who represents Chis and Roberta Laundrie, said that the "probability is strong" could be Brian's. but they all will still "wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that."

So it may seem like the search is off as the person they were looking for more than a month already could be dead.

Even Dog, the Bounty Hunter, said he is done sniffing around for the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered on Sept. 19, a few days after her parents reported her missing.

Dog told The Sun, "We are praying for Gabby's family as yet another day ends with seemingly more questions than answers though it does seem the search for Brian is indeed over."

But is it really over? Conspiracy theorists on Twitter believe that there's something fishy about the entire thing that just happened.

Twitter Doesn't Believe Brian Laundrie is Dead.

According to Twitter user @Jamies4OU, "Hold up! Brian Laundrie's parents magically decided to go searching nature reserve today, out of the blue after not helping and MAGICALLY find his personal articles, possibly him dead & ME/cadaver dog called out. WHAT AN EFFING COINCIDENCE."

A few days ago, Brian Laundrie's parents Roberta and Chris, were "eager" to help find their missing son with the family, believing that he is somewhere in Florida's Carlton reserve.

Their lawyer said, "Since the preserve has been closed to the public Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."

Twitter users believe that the parents may have helped Brian escape.

@traynor_sc tweeted, "It's the most suspicious chronology of events. This fool is still on the run unless they have a dead body on scene."

@harmonyyy19 said, "Nobody said that they found a BODY they used the term 'human remains' i believe he cut off a finger or two to get police off his track so he will be presumed dead. No way the one day His parents go out, they find something."

Another social media user, @FakeMorganHope, said, "RIGHT. I hope they get charged as accessories at this point."

However, others like @TomD90106675 believe that Brian Laundrie may have ended his life because he strangled Gabby Petito.

"There is little to no doubt. He strangled her. Called mom and dad. They told him to drive home. Lawyers up. Everyone stays silent. Brian realizes life as he knew is over. Decides to go out and die, either by his own hand or dehydration and starvation."



