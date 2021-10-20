Who is Gabby Petito's killer?

The 22-year-old influencer died three to four weeks before her body was discovered in Wyoming.

Only one person remains the person of interest, and that is her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. He has been missing for weeks as the FBI and even Dog, the Bounty Hunter, try to search for him far and wide in the US.

But according to criminal defense attorney Matthew Barhoma, Gabby Petito's killer may have left behind some serious evidence that will get them caught.

Speaking to The Sun about her body's discovery affecting forensics, he explained, "This is transient evidence - evidence likely to disappear over time. But the coroner's office is quite savvy."

He went on to say, "They can use DNA evidence, blood evidence, and even observe how her neck bones were broken to pinpoint as much as possible regarding the struggle that led up to her death."

However, though it is considered a hindrance, existing evidence should be enough to get the most info.

In fact, Barhoma said that the biggest issue is if he left some DNA evidence on her body.

As reported, Gabby Petito's cause of death is due to strangulation or throttling. But those two words are used to mean different deadly methods.

According to Teton County Coroner Brent Blue in an interview with NewsNationNow, "Throttling generally means that it was done with human hands as opposed to an instrument."

Meanwhile, he explained that with manual strangulation, there is no equipment or instrument involved.

When it comes to checking the injuries' nature carefully, the expert said it is best to investigate the neck closely.

Gabby Petito Killer Investigation

In the DNA and toxicology test performed on Gabby Petito's body, the results still haven't been released because the FBI continues to search for his killer.

According to Matthew Barhoma, the investigation seems slow, but he believes that the FBI is making the right kind of progress.

He added, "They will be under strict scrutiny at every stage, going back to the beginning of the investigation and into the future with the arrest, any possible interrogation of the suspect and through the trial."



Is Brian Laundrie Safe from Being Prosecuted?

Brian Laundrie is still on the loose, but Barhoma thinks that he may have a good defense regarding the bank fraud charges he is currently charged with.

"He can argue that he had constructive possession to her belongings and therefore had constructive consent to use her funds."

