Is this really Brian Laundrie riding a bike in Florida?

Gabby Petito's fiancé may have been spotted riding a rickety old bike in a surveillance video obtained by TMZ.

A witness told the outlet that the clip was taken on the outskirts of his property in Dunnellon, Florida, on Oct. 9.

It is in a tiny town which is about three hours away from Laundrie's North Port home.

TMZ stated that there are massive acres of rural land behind the witness' property where the clip was taken, "along what we're told is a rugged sugar sand path that hardly anyone ever ventures down on foot or anything else."

The man in the video, which the witness believes to be Brian Laundrie, could be seen cruising down the road in his bicycle and having difficulty maneuvering it.

The man could be seen with a backpack, heavy clothing, and perhaps a cap on his head, trying to lay low because if it was Laundrie, he knows that the rest of America is looking for him.

The man in the video also seems to resemble the missing fugitive, and per TMZ, "we might have a legit sighting on our hands."

As of writing, the video was reportedly submitted to the FBI for further analysis because the witness knew it seemed like enough match to flag it.

A possible Brian Laundrie sighting update comes after a psychologist determined that he may have had a psychotic break or was even high when he "flew into a rage" at Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie's 'Psychotic Break'

Dr. Orna Guralnik told The Sun that drugs could've triggered the 23-year-old's "impulse-ridden" actions.

It has been previously reported that Laundrie revealed he suffered from an anxiety disorder when the police pulled him and Petito on the side at Moab on Aug. 12.

Laundrie said he has a prescribed medicine for that but didn't take it.

However, it is not known now if he had been on drugs at the time.

The clinical psychology expert said that if he murdered Petito, he is either "extremely sociopathic or mentally ill."

"Sounds like he was in a rage, impulsive-ridden rage which could have been in the throes of something psychotic or drugs."

The psychoanalyst added, "But there are many, many mentally ill people that don't murder their partners."

The FBI has not charged Brian Laundrie with the murder of Gabby Petito, but he is named the person of interest in the case.

However, there is a warrant for his arrest on bank fraud and nothing else.

