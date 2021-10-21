After stepping down from royal responsibilities a year ago, Prince Harry now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children. As a result of Megxit, Harry has visited the UK twice since then: first to attend Prince Philip's funeral and again in July to unveil a statue honoring Princess Diana. Although Lili was born in June, the Duke has not yet brought her to see her 95-year-old great-grandmother the Queen.

Harry has previously communicated with the Queen via video chats. However, it's probable that the Duke will find these chats unsatisfactory, if he has a burning desire to see his grandma once more, especially with reports of her failing healt, as reported by Express UK.

The Queen is recently advised by her doctor to slow down and take a rest - alarming analysts into thinking she'll give up the crown soon.

After "reluctantly" accepting medical advice to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland, Queen Elizabeth II will now rest for the next few days. According to a spokeswoman for the Royal Household, despite of her reluctance, the Queen has agreed to follow medical advice and take a short vacation.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the spokeswoman said.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future," she added.

According to reports, the Queen's choice had nothing to do with coronavirus.

The monarch's recent schedule is jam-packed with royal events.

On Tuesday night, she held an important Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle.

At her Berkshire estate, the country's longest-reigning queen is now dozing off.

At this point, she is slated to hold a Cop26 climate change summit reception in Scotland on November 1.

A rest is therefore mandatory and a visit from Prince Harry, recommended.

This cancellation follows an alarming appearance at a Westminster Abbey service honoring the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion-a organization dedicated to serving the nation's veterans.

Elizabeth was seen with a walking stick and this shocked many. After all, the last time she was holding one was 17 years ago. In 2003, she was seen walking with a cane after undergoing knee surgery, although it was before she went public with her disability.

