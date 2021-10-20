Gabby Petito's parents KILLED Brian Laundrie? One jawdropping theory emerged in the wake of the police saying human remains were located near Laundrie's personal belongings. Twitter users are taking the theory and really running with it though.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson, what seem to be human remains and belongings connected to Brian Laundrie, including a bag, have been discovered in a nature reserve near North Port, Florida.

According to him, the bones were discovered in a location that had previously been submerged.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation The Tampa Evidence Response Team has arrived on the site and is utilizing "all available forensic resources" to investigate the incident. McPherson predicts that the crew will be on the scene for a few days at the most.

"I know you have a lot of questions, but we don't have all the answers yet," he said reading a statement for the media.

According to family attorney Steve Bertolino, Brian Laundrie's parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie were in the park at the time of the finding.

There's no confirmation that the remains found were Brian Laundrie's though; however, it is the idea that has quickly circulated when the news broke out. Now, Twitter users who have been keeping abreast of the unfolding mystery have gone a tad overboard and are suggesting that Gabby Petito's parents COULD HAVE killed Brian Laundrie. Some even suggested they be investigated right now. How this theory gained traction is a mystery, but the Internet certainly work in a lot of crazy ways. Check out the tweets below:

Ok so someone asked on a YouTube channel right when the parents reported him missing if it was possible that the parents killed BL…. I laughed and laughed, but after today I mean 😳🤔 — graceness1981 (@graceness1981) October 20, 2021

Gabby Petito’s parents need to be tried for the murder of Brian Laundrie!! Where have they been? Going to be a crazy couple of weeks. #GabbyPetito #BrianLaundrie #justiceforgabby #justiceforbrian — Haywood Jablome (@hjablome53) October 20, 2021

A month-long hunt for Laundrie and efforts to put together what happened to Petito culminated in the present finding, although it does not mean the investigation has already ended. It can even be described as just starting.

The 160-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near North Port, Florida, has hiking and camping paths. The park links to the Carlton Area, a 25,000-acre natural reserve where investigators have focused their efforts.

The marshy region has already been scoured by swamp buggies, divers, and airboats, but recent dry weather has allowed searchers to resume their efforts.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito's mother, called out the Florida couple who were set to be her daughter's in-laws in an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" that aired over the weekend.

I think silence speaks volumes. I believe they know probably, if not everything, they know most of the information," Schmidt said. "I would love to just, face to face, ask, 'Why are you doing this? Just tell me the truth.'"