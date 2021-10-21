After Prince Harry and Duchess Markle departed the UK following 'Megxit,' a royal expert said that Meghan Markle's lobbying letter to US legislators is "what the Queen dreaded." The feared prediction actually came true.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her worries about people not being able to take paid family leave in a letter earlier this week, which surprised many in the US and even back in her husband's home - the UK.

She sent letters to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pleading with them to pay attention to the plight of people in the United States.

Author Robert Jobson says the Queen was aware of her Markle's political beliefs and ambitions right from the start, which may be "embarrassing" for the royal family.

According to The Mirror however, Mr Jobson, despite the letter being contentious, Meghan has every right to contact government authorities due to her US citizenship.

"This is what the Queen feared because now she's free to say whatever she likes," the analyst said. "She'll now start talking about her political views and ambitions," he added.

While Mr Jobson thinks Meghan is "sailing close to the wind," he does not think the royals will make a public statement about what Markle is doing, just yet.

The analyst claimed that the royals feared this will happen but knew it is not impossible, given how Markle is known as the girl who once wrote to Hillary Clinton when she was just 7.

According to the expert, the Duchess has the right to "do what she's doing" as a US citizen. If Prince Harry joins in though and do something to that effect, this is where real trouble will brew.

"He's a Prince of the Realm," he added.

While Queen Elizabeth and other royals are not reacting, others are already huffing and puffing for them. Even those in America think it's crude that Markle wrote the letter using her royal title.

Her formal royal title was used to sign the letter that requested paid parental leave and this did not sit well with many. The letter was signed off from "the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

One Twitter user accused Markle of "using her title in America to make a political point".

Another added: "She is not allowed to use it to earn money or make political statements."

