Bryan Singer, the disgraced director, broke down in tears when pictured for the first time in three years outside of Starbucks. Following multiple allegations of sexual assault, the hitmaker's career came to an abrupt end when several of the claimed victims say they were juveniles at the time. Could he have been overwhelmed by being outside, in public, for the first time?

Allegedly, the "X-Men" director, 56, met up with an old buddy for a cup of coffee in Los Angeles and talked about their mutual love of comic books and movies. But things got a tad emotional, based on an eyewitness.

Singer dressed warmly on his early morning walk. He was seen wearing a zip-up hoodie over a navy blue t-shirt under a checkered button-up shirt that was left undone, according to Radar Online.

Even though he was dressed in black denim and had a watch, it was a good thing that he had tissues with him. At one point , Singer can be seen on the phone and He burst into tears suddenly. The former Hollywood heavyweight was photographed bent over while holding a tissue to his face.

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito's Parents DID What? Brian Laundrie Search Update Led To 'ALARMING' Theory

Singer was seen hiding his eyes with his hands as a worried buddy watched on. It all took place outside of a neighborhood Starbucks in a chair so anyone who was astute enough was likely to see.

Despite the fact that Singer was inconsolable at the well-known caffeine chain, he didn't squander his brew. He grabbed his Venti iced drink and hopped into the passenger seat of a friend's car, sunglasses covering his face to keep the photographers at bay.

This is his first sighting for the first time in years. No one has seen Singer before this Starbucks meltdown. Allegations of sexual misconduct have trailed the filmmaker for many years now, but the #MeToo movement has prompted many more claimed victims to come forward.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged rape, filed a complaint against Singer in 2017, claiming the businessman had abused him.

Even yet, Sanchez's assertions Guzman's aren't all that surprising. As soon as Singer's career took off, he was dogged by rumors of sexual misbehavior against women. Many people knew about the claims, so much so that 4,000 USC students, faculty members, and alumni signed a petition requesting the university to rename one of its programs-the Bryan Singer Division of Cinema and Media Studies-so it would not be named after him.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian a Hero? Reality Star's Worth Highlighted After Debra Messing Questions It, and Apologizes